Kerala: Nipah virus toll rises to six after nurse treating victims succumbs in Kozhikode

Health minister K K Shailaja convened a meeting of health officers at the Government Medical college hospital to assess the situation.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

People coming to the Kozhikode Medical College spotted with surgical mask due to the fear of Nipah virus. (Manu R Mavelil | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The death toll due to the suspected Nipah virus infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Perambra Taluk hospital succumbed to the infection at the Medicalcollege hospital here on Monday. The deceased was identified as Lini, a native of Chembanoda in Kozhikode.

Eight more persons who showed similar symptoms of Nipah virus infection are in critical condition at various hospitals in the city. Meanwhile, Nipah infection was yet to be confirmed on three persons who died of similar symptoms.

Following the outbreak of Nipah virus infection which has spread mainly at Perambra region near here, a team of health experts from national institutions, such as  National Centre for Disease Control, reached the district in the morning. The two member team will visit Perambra region, where the outbreak occured, and
review the situation.

On the other hand, the Health department confirmed yet another case of Nipah virus infection. Presence of virus was verified in the body fluid of Moosa, a native of Perambra whose two sons had died of Nipah virus at a private hospital here.

Health minister K K Shailaja convened a meeting of health officers at the Government Medical college hospital to assess the situation. Speaking to reporters, minister said all possible preventive measures have been taken to tackle the situation.

Health minister K K Shailaja with department officials at Government Medical College on Monday. (Manu R Mavelil | EPS)

"Special observation wards have been opened at government and private hospitals exclusively for virus-infected patients. The government will also provide financial assistant to patients who are under treatment at private hospitals with symptoms as of Nipah virus infection", said the minister.

All the three from a family, who succumbed to Nipah virus, were believed to have contracted the disease after drinking water from a well inhabited by bats. The well has been sealed for detailed examination by a Central team, the minister added.

