Home States Kerala

Kerala schools to come out with safety action plan

The action plan, which is expected to address natural hazards of geological or climatic origin, man-made risks as well as transportation and other related emergencies.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Express File Photo)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the coming academic year, schools in the state will come out with a school safety action plan for ensuring the safety of children. The action plan, which is expected to address natural hazards of geological or climatic origin, man-made risks as well as transportation and other related emergencies, is being chalked out as part of the School Safety Policy 2016, formulated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). 

It is learned other than the action plan, schools might also have to designate a school safety focal point teacher (FPT) to anchor safety-related actions at their level as well as a cadre of peer educators or trainers for ensuring safety messages and protocols reach every student. “The state has decided to implement the School Safety Policy 2016.

A meeting will soon be convened by the Disaster Management Secretary in which school management will be briefed about it. The Directorate of Public Instruction has been asked to inform school management about the meeting,” said an officer with the State DMA. The officer said as part of making school managements better understand the policy, the process is on to translate it into Malayalam. It will be distributed among them during the meeting. 

“There is no exception. Private and public schools are bound to implement the policy. To ensure this, a state-level committee on school safety has been constituted with Disaster Management Secretary as chairman and secretaries of Education Department, LSGD, PWD, Child Rights Commission and others as members,” said the officer. 

In September, the MHRD Secretary Anil Swarup had written to the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of states and Union Territories asking them to take all requisite measures to implement the School Safety Guidelines. Swarup also said all the DEOs of a state/UT may be nominated as nodal officers for ensuring adherence of the aforesaid guidelines in all the schools including CBSE affiliated schools. 

Following the same, the Deputy Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi and Deputy Secretary of CBSE instructed the schools under it to implement the School Safety Policy. It was in February 2016 the NDMA released the National  School  Safety  Policy  Guidelines, making it applicable to government, aided or private, irrespective of their location in rural or urban areas.

Committee formed

For the plan’s implementation, a State-Level Committee on School Safety has been constituted 
The 9-member committee is headed by Disaster Mgmt Sec
The policy mandates SDMA needs to work closely with the State Education Department

Policy recommends 

Formation of a School Safety Advisory Committee to advise the Edu Dept on the subject 
Asking each district to designate the Block Education Officer or any other officers, for overseeing and facilitating school safety at the block level
Making the School Mgmt Committee responsible for taking on safety agenda at the community and school level
Nomination of a school safety focal point teacher at the school level
Ensuring each school identifies and develops a cadre of peer educators/trainers for ensuring safety messages reach each and  every student
SCERT should generate the  content for training on school safety at all levels and also develop child-friendly teaching material for teachers and students to  engage them on school safety issues
School Management Committee should review and regular update the action-plan being prepared by a school, on a quarterly basis

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala schools safety action plan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Nipah virus

Nipah virus claims five lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, nine critical

Kerala: ICFFK bids goodbye, with the promise of a bigger show next year

Kerala: Goonda who set biker on fire still on the run

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding