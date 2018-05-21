Home States Kerala

Kerala: Vattavada garlic to get GSI tag

Inaugurating the state-wide celebrations of world honey at Vattavada on Sunday, the minister said that studies have found the garlic being cultivated in the panchayat is excellent.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:52 AM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Inaugurating the state-wide celebrations of world honey at Vattavada on Sunday, the minister said that studies have found the garlic being cultivated in the panchayat is excellent in terms of its quality.  “The main reasons for the quality are the selection of traditional seed varieties, favourable soil and climatic conditions, and the natural processing under sunlight. 

“The long shelf-life, unique aroma and taste with high oil content make the garlic a favourite among the buyers. However, the farmers had to suffer losses owing to low prices in seasons of bumper production. The small-sized garlic also faces reprisals in terms of price fluctuations,” he said. 

“The department has taken efforts to provide Geographic Indication Certification (GSI) to the garlic cultivated here which will help the farmers achieve a decent income and the traditional farm wisdom of the Vattavada farmers can also be preserved,” he said.  He added the procedures regarding the certification of the garlic will be started at the earliest. Besides, new schemes to supply farming equipment to the farmers and setting up of cold storage units to store the vegetables would also be implemented in a time-bound manner.

