Kerala: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in Guruvayur today; traffic regulation in place

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the revived performance of ancient art form ashtapadiyattam at Poonthanam auditorium in Guruvayur on Monday.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will attend the revived performance of ancient art form ashtapadiyattam at Poonthanam auditorium in Guruvayur on Monday. Organised by Sree Guruvayurappan Dharmakala Samuchayam Trust, ashtapadiyattam, based on Jayadevan’s ‘Geetagovindam’ is an ancient artform that will get a new face through the team from Sanskrit University, Kalady. 

The district police had beefed up security in and around Guruvayur. As per the press release issued by City Police Commissioner’s office, traffic regulation will be in effect in Guruvayur-Choondal road from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. The police have banned the parking of vehicles on the road connecting Sree Krishna College and Sreevalsam Guesthouse at Guruvayur today.

According to the city police, vehicles from Thrissur to Guruvayur has to divert at Choondal to the Kunnakulam-Chaattukulam-Mammiyoor-Kairali junction route. The vehicles through Koonamoochi has to take the Koonammoochi-Mattam-Chittattukara-Pavaratty-Chavakkad-Guruvayur West nada route.
No private buses would be allowed to enter the bus stand during the traffic regulation, the police informed. Darshan at the temple has been restricted from 11 am to 1.30 pm on Monday.

