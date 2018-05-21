Nipah virus: Kozhikode Collector’s warning fell on deaf ears

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The district is experiencing a nipah virus disease shock, with the harbour and coastal regions particularly prone to the fever and other communicable diseases. The situation has come about after the people and local self-governments (LSG) disregarded the Collector’s directive to clean up the regions. Collector UV Jose had given directions a few weeks ago, with the coastal regions then being identified as the hotspots by the Health Department.

Chaliyam, a small port south of Kozhikode, has long been a waste dumping ground and the LSG has not taken any action to clean up the area, noted Health Department officers. In fish-landing locations, the Collector directed boats and fish baskets that were not in use be turned over to prevent them from becoming breeding spots. The same issue persists in Beypore too. Additional district medical officer Dr Asha Devi said the attitude of the people should change, otherwise the efforts taken by the district administration and the medical office will amount to naught.

“The people are not showing any initiative to clean up or take preventive measures to stop the outbreak of fever,” she said.Kadalundi gram panchayat authorities have reported to the Health Department that the panchayat has been cleaning the area, but the people have continued to dump waste.The Collector visited Puthiyappa a few weeks ago as part of a pre-monsoon cleaning drive to campaign towards this. The people gave assurances that they would follow the Collector’s orders, but this did not translate into reality.

Central team to visit

A team of experts from the Union Health Ministry will on Monday visit the Chengaroth region where the disease due to Nipah virus has been reported. Health Minister K K Shylaja said the state government had been in contact with the Centre ever since the disease was reported from rural Kozhikode.

Special task force set up to tackle outbreak

Kozhikode: In the wake of five deaths due to the Nipah virus infection, District Collector U V Jose held an emergency meeting with medical officers to review the condition. To tackle the situation, government and private hospitals will jointly undertake efforts. Officials decided to open special fever clinics at all hospitals to ensure proper treatment. The public should be vigilant about fake messages on the disease circulated through social media. They should only rely on messages from the district medical officer, said the Collector.