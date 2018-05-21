Home States Kerala

Three from Kerala die in Tamil Nadu bus accident

Three Malayalees were killed and more than 15 injured in a road accident at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning. 

Published: 21st May 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:53 AM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Three Malayalees were killed and more than 15 injured in a road accident at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as K K Rajan, 67, of Kalloorath house, Nariyampara near Kattappana, Jinu Mon Jose, 28, son of Sunny Joseph of Munnanappalliyil house, Parathanam near Mundakayam and Biju alias Shaji of Thekkethil house, Anchalummoodu in Kollam. 

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Vedasandur near Dindigul. The private bus belonging to Kallada Travels was headed to Bengaluru from Pathanamthitta with 39 passengers. The bus skidded on the road which was slippery due to the rain and overturned. 

Even as Rajan and Jinu managed to get out of the bus, they were hit by another private bus while they entered onto the main road from the accident spot.The deceased Shaji was a driver of a mini lorry which happened to pass through the route. Shaji took up rescue activities to save the bus passengers. However while doing so, he too was hit by the private bus. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital at Dindigul.

