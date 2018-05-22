EK Nayanar statue with little resemblance to leader leaves CPM red-faced

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As the red cover was parted sideways to reveal the larger-than-life bronze statue of late comrade E K Nayanar, most of those who had congregated at the Nayanar Academy here rubbed their eyes in utter disbelief. Is this really comrade Nayanar? asked some of them in confusion.

The Nayanar statue, which was unveiled by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on May 19, has left the party red-faced due to the lack of resemblance to the late leader. Once the initial disappointment wore off, party workers who still carry the memories of the cheerful leader in their hearts started whispering between them about the sheer audacity of the CPM leadership in erecting such a statue.

Usually, statues of leaders are made by the sculptors of Kunhimangalam, a place that has become synonymous with the art of sculpting. But, since the CPM considered the project as too big and prestigious, party leaders decided to entrust the task to expert artists in Jaipur, where a group of 30 sculptors were assigned the task.

Thomas John Kovoor, the man who led the project in Jaipur, had said before taking up the assignment that the task was a difficult one since the image of Nayanar was deeply etched in the memory of every CPM worker.But, no party worker in Kerala, especially those from Kannur, are in a mood to forgive them for the shoddy job. In hindsight, workers lament that someone in Kerala should have been given the chance to sculpt the statue.