Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan, volunteers to serve NIPAH patients in Kerala

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan, who was booked and arrested for medical negligence in Gorakhpur kids death row last year and was released on bail recently, has volunteered to serve the NIPAH affected patients in Kerala in the wake of outbreak of the deadly virus which has claimed around 10 lives till now.

Dr Khan, a paediatrician from Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College of Gorakhpur which had witnessed death of over two dozen children in a span of 24 hours due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply last year in August, expressed his willingness through a facebook post to serve at Calicut Medical College extending medical help to those in the grip of deadly NIPAH virus.

“I volunteered to extend my services because the state government has not yet revoked my suspension and in Gorakhpur the encephalitis strikes during the rains between July and November. So I thought of helping those hit by virus in Kerala,” says Dr Kafeel Khan while talking to TNIE. “Even if a single life is saved, it is worthwhile,” he adds philosophically.

With striking similarities in symptoms of those hit by NIPAH and encephalitis, Dr Khan says: The signs, symptoms and treatment line is almost same in both the clinical scenarios. Even if NIPAH is a different virus, the patient hit by it experiences headache, fever, seizures, coma and finally death.

So the clinical picture in case of NIPAH is almost similar to encephalitis and so is the line of treatment as there is no vaccine to combat the deadly virus.” He adds that it struck to him after death of sister Lini, who was hit by the virus while working in the Perambra Taluk Hospital in Kozhikode, that he could use his experience in treating the patients in Kerala.



Taking cognizance of his facebook post, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, communicated to Dr Khan that the state government was more than happy to allow persons like him to work with the state in helping the virus hit patients with treatment.

A post on the CM’s FB account read: “Dr Kafeel Khan’s request to serve in the Nipah virus affected regions of Kerala has come to the attention of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Even in the face of danger, numerous doctors continue to toil for the benefit of society, without being mindful of their own well-being. Dr Kafeel Khan is one among them. Many medical professionals have expressed their interest to work in the Nipah affected areas of Kozhikode.

The government of Kerala welcomes their service. Those who are interested to volunteer must contact the director of Health department or the Superintendent of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.” Dr Khan said that he had got a call from Kerala CM office in response to his post and they promised to get back to him in a day or two after making travel arrangements for him.

However, the medico chose to trash the rumours of shifting to Kerala. “I will be back in Gorakhpur soon after my job is finished there,” he claims. Dr Khan, who worked as nodal officer under National Health Mission at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, was suspended and arrested on September 2, 2017 in connection with the death of so many children in a short span of time. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court last month.



However, On August 24, the FIR in the case was filed against nine persons, including the then BRD medical college principal Dr AK Mishra, his wife Purnima Shukla, and the proprietors of M/s Pushpa Sales, the firm supplying oxygen to the medical college.