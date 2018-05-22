Home States Kerala

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac calls for capping fuel tax revenue

Isaac had earlier asked the Centre to give up 300 percent tax increase that they imposed since BJP came to power which would be the simplest way to reduce the petrol prices to Rs 60. 

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

TM Thomas Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Dr TM Thomas Issac (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala finance minister Dr TM Thomas Isaac has called for state governments to consider capping petroleum tax revenue. In a tweet on Tuesday, the senior CPM leader also urged the need for national protest to force the BJP government at the Centre to roll back tax hike.

"Relentless rise in petroleum prices continue.Unless powerful national protest movement develops central government will not roll back its tax hikes.As a prelude to such movement the States should consider capping petroleum tax revenue at the present level," tweeted Isaac.

In an earlier tweet, Isaac had asked the Centre to give up 300 percent tax increase that they imposed since BJP came to power. Isaac said it would be the simplest way to reduce the petrol prices to Rs 60. 

"Since States taxes are ad-valorem their tax revenue also automatically fall. After all the States didn’t raise their rates," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala finance minister Dr TM Thomas Isaac petroleum tax revenue Kerala government petrol price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nipah virus Explainer: All you need to know of the newly emerged viral disease

Perambra Taluk hospital

Nipah virus: Rapid response team prepares action plan to tackle outbreak

UDF leaders visit KM Mani’s house, seek Kerala Congress(M) support

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures