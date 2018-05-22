Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac calls for capping fuel tax revenue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala finance minister Dr TM Thomas Isaac has called for state governments to consider capping petroleum tax revenue. In a tweet on Tuesday, the senior CPM leader also urged the need for national protest to force the BJP government at the Centre to roll back tax hike.

"Relentless rise in petroleum prices continue.Unless powerful national protest movement develops central government will not roll back its tax hikes.As a prelude to such movement the States should consider capping petroleum tax revenue at the present level," tweeted Isaac.

In an earlier tweet, Isaac had asked the Centre to give up 300 percent tax increase that they imposed since BJP came to power. Isaac said it would be the simplest way to reduce the petrol prices to Rs 60.

"Since States taxes are ad-valorem their tax revenue also automatically fall. After all the States didn’t raise their rates," he tweeted.