Kochi Metro Rail to launch accommodation facility

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In its efforts too woo more passengers to Kochi Metro and to enhance the quality of its service to international standards, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will launch world-class executive dormitory accommodation in its stations for visitors and tourists.

The first of such facility will be launched at the MG Road Metro station. The dormitory will offer both business and economy classes. While the rate for the business class is Rs 595 per day, visitors will have to pay Rs 395 per day for the economy class accommodation.

As per the plan, fully air-conditioned rooms will have locker facility, free WiFi, round-the-clock check-in and check-out facility and security cameras. The MG Road facility will be opened in the first week of June.

“This is part of the steps taken by KMRL to generate revenue through novel concepts," said KMRL managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish. "It also provides the citizens with the utilisation of space in a manner that propels them to a more convenient living. Hence taking into account the increasing need for providing accommodation for solo travellers, we have decided to introduce this option,” he added.

KMRL has allotted 3,500 square feet of space to set up the MG Road facility. There will be more than 200 beds in the facility. Each bed will have private space with reading light and phone charging point.

The facility will be managed and operated by Peters Inn. Though the facility is, mainly intended for metro passengers, it can be made available for others especially those who are coming to Kochi from other parts of the state.

In its efforts to increase non-ticketing revenue, KMRL has recently showcased the space availability at each metro station between Aluva and Maharaja’s College before the representatives of various trade bodies as part of revenue garnering. A total of 1.30 lakh sq ft was showcased before various merchants, which will be rented out at a fixed annual rate. At Aluva station, the commercial space will be available at Rs 80 per sq ft while at Companyppady, it will be Rs 25 per sq ft. On MG Road and Edappally, it is Rs 100 per sq ft.