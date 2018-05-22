Home States Kerala

Nipah-affected nurse Lini's letter from deathbed of Perambra Taluk Hospital goes viral

Twenty-eight-year-old Lini got exposed to the 'deadly' virus while treating affected patients.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Perambra Taluk Hospital; Deceased nurse Lini (Express Photo | TP Sooraj)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A letter written by a Keralite nurse minutes before she died of the 'Nipah' virus has gone viral in the social media, leaving people teary-eyed.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lini working in the Perambra Taluk Hospital in Kozhikode got exposed to the 'deadly' virus while treating affected patients.

Nipah virus Explainer: All you need to know of the newly emerged viral disease

She died yesterday. Lini leaves behind her husband who works in Bahrain and two sons aged five and two.

In her letter to her husband Sajeesh, Lini expressed her pain and anguish that she could not see him again.

"I am almost on the way. I do not think I can meet you," she had said. She had requested her husband to take care of their children and take them to the Gulf nation with him.

Nurse Lini's letter

Her relatives could not see even her body, however, they paid their last respects as they allowed the authorities to cremate the body to prevent the chance of spreading the virus.

After coming to know of Lini's health, Sajeesh had come home two days ago. Nipah virus has so far claimed 10 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in north Kerala while the condition of two undergoing treatment is said to be critical.

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans.

The natural host of the virus are fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family, Pteropus genus. There is no vaccination for the virus which has a mortality rate of 70 per cent.

Health officials said they had found mangoes bitten by bats in a home where three people died of the suspected infection, according to a report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nipah virus Nipah Lini Sajeesh Nurse nipah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Priyanka Chopra at Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh. | Instagram
World needs to take care of Rohingyas, says Priyanka Chopra
Barack and Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix 
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent: Five dead, 20 injured as police open fire
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold