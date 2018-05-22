Home States Kerala

Nipah situation under control: National Centre for Disease Control team

Three persons of a family, who succumbed to Nipah virus initially, were believed to have contracted the disease after drinking water from a well inhabited by bats.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Officials of the Animal Husbandry department along with the forest department officials isolating the bat after catching it from a well at Changaroth near Perambra in Kozhikode (Photo | TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: AS the death toll due to the suspected Nipah virus infection rose to six in the district, the focus has now shifted towards strengthening the preventive mechanism to arrest its spread. A team of experts led by National Centre for Disease Control director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh on Monday visited the regions where the deadly virus outbreak was reported.

Singh said all possible precautionary measures are already in place and the situation is under control. “Bats in the region are suspected to be the root cause of the virus. Three persons of a family, who succumbed to Nipah virus initially, were believed to have contracted the disease after drinking water from a well inhabited by bats. However, we can reach a final conclusion only after a detailed lab test on the bats. The bats will be sent for lab test,” he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to six after a staff nurse who treated a patient infected by the virus at Perambra Taluk Hospital succumbed to the infection at the Medical College Hospital here. The deceased was identified as Lini P N, 31, a native of Chempanoda in Kozhikode. Nine more persons who showed similar symptoms of the same virus infection are in critical condition at various hospitals in the city. The presence of the fatal virus has been confirmed in the body fluid of two more persons. With the latest revelation, the number of persons infected by the virus rose to five.

Of the total, three have died while two are undergoing treatment at hospitals. Yet another 60 persons who had close contact with the virus-infected are now under observation of health officers. However, Nipah infection is yet to be confirmed on three persons who died of similar symptoms. ‘Virus not spread by migrants’ Health Minister K K Shailaja denied the possibility of the virus entering the state through migrant workers. She said no cases were reported among migrant workers.

The clarification came in the wake of messages on social media suggesting the disease was spread by migrant labourers. The minister advised people not to fall for such messages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urges people to uphold Indian culture 

Focus on using science, tech to foster greater happiness: M Venkaiah Naidu

Kerala: Nipah virus toll rises to six after nurse treating victims succumbs in Kozhikode

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light