Nipah situation under control: National Centre for Disease Control team

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: AS the death toll due to the suspected Nipah virus infection rose to six in the district, the focus has now shifted towards strengthening the preventive mechanism to arrest its spread. A team of experts led by National Centre for Disease Control director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh on Monday visited the regions where the deadly virus outbreak was reported.



Singh said all possible precautionary measures are already in place and the situation is under control. “Bats in the region are suspected to be the root cause of the virus. Three persons of a family, who succumbed to Nipah virus initially, were believed to have contracted the disease after drinking water from a well inhabited by bats. However, we can reach a final conclusion only after a detailed lab test on the bats. The bats will be sent for lab test,” he said.



Meanwhile, the death toll rose to six after a staff nurse who treated a patient infected by the virus at Perambra Taluk Hospital succumbed to the infection at the Medical College Hospital here. The deceased was identified as Lini P N, 31, a native of Chempanoda in Kozhikode. Nine more persons who showed similar symptoms of the same virus infection are in critical condition at various hospitals in the city. The presence of the fatal virus has been confirmed in the body fluid of two more persons. With the latest revelation, the number of persons infected by the virus rose to five.



Of the total, three have died while two are undergoing treatment at hospitals. Yet another 60 persons who had close contact with the virus-infected are now under observation of health officers. However, Nipah infection is yet to be confirmed on three persons who died of similar symptoms. ‘Virus not spread by migrants’ Health Minister K K Shailaja denied the possibility of the virus entering the state through migrant workers. She said no cases were reported among migrant workers.

The clarification came in the wake of messages on social media suggesting the disease was spread by migrant labourers. The minister advised people not to fall for such messages.