Nipah victims should be quarantined, say experts

Quarantining Nipah virus victims at the area where the virus has been detected is the best way to contain the spread of disease, experts say.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks to keep the Nipah virus at bay while shopping at a supermarket at Perambra in Kozhikode | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

They say moving patients, affected by a transmittable disease, to other locations could result in the spreading of the virus. Only minimum mobility is often advised in such cases.

They say moving patients, affected by a transmittable disease, to other locations could result in the spreading of the virus. Only minimum mobility is often advised in such cases.

They were responding to reports that a woman affected by the Nipah virus was brought to a hospital in Kochi from Kozhikode.

"In case of an epidemic, a patient is supposed to be kept in confinement. Standard precautions suggest disease has the possibility of being transmitted through all potential ways. We should also make sure that the virus does not spread to other geographical areas which would worsen the situation. To ensure this, guidelines suggest the patient should be kept in isolation, with minimum visitors and minimum mobility," said Dr Indhu P S, head of Community Medicine at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Moving an infected patient to another area is a complex issue as its conflicts with people's rights. "When it comes to individual cases, it is always a grey area. The question is of individual rights and the rights of the society. When bird flu and H1N1 threat came, movements were restricted. This was not to violate the human rights of the patient. However, the standard procedure is minimum movement," she said.

"Bats live in common roosts and only travel up to a few kilometres for food. So if the outbreak happened in one area, the chances of it becoming widespread is less. It is rather like rabies. The mutation happens in the bat's body and then transmits through human contact," said P Sugathan, ornithologist.

Experts advise with proper precautions, Nipah outbreak can be contained.

