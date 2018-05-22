Nipah virus: Anxiety is evident in Kozhikode's Perambra

Jestin Abraham By

Express News Service

PERAMBRA:The anxiety of the people was evident when a couple of jeeps of the government departments arrived in the region. Many assembled to hear from the officers.

“We are yet to cope with this mentally,’’ said Abdul Razzack, Sabith’s neighbour. “I’m scared. I haven’t yet visited the house of Sabith and Swalih who have succumbed to the disease. Some say bats spread the virus. There are hundreds of them in the region. What will we do? We are deeply concerned,” he said.

“Sabith and Swalih had recently bought land near here and were constructing a house. It is yet to be completed. It is sad they are no more,” said C K Moithu, their neighbour.

“We wanted to go for their funeral. We didn’t go as we didn’t have the guts. We were scared stiff,” he said.

“Nobody was even willing to lift the body from the ambulance and carry it to the cemetery. Everything was done by the relatives of the deceased and a few youths. Almost everyone kept away,” he added.

We found men out on the roads. Not the women. The roads to the house of the victims were empty and all the houses along the sides of the roads were closed. Some houses were locked up. The eerie silence was disturbing. It seemed there was fear even in a handful of dust.