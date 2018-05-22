Home States Kerala

Nipah virus Explainer: All you need to know of the newly emerged viral disease

Here is all you need to know about the viral outbreak that has claimed six lives so far in Kerala.

Published: 22nd May 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

An boys wears a mask as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus at the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. | AP

By Online Desk

One more person has succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Tuesday, taking the death toll to six. A high-level meeting of the Health Department has chalked out an action plan for containing the spread of the virus, also formulated a general guideline for fever treatment and prevention.It also decided to open a state-level information cell to disseminate information about the virus in a bid to alleviate the concerns of the public. Here is all you need to know about the viral outbreak.

WHAT IS NIPAH?

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging zoonotic disease (one which spreads from animals to humans) which spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. Fruit bats, a common species of the flying mammal abundantly found in India is the host animal for the disease-causing virus.

The flying fox or the Fruit bat (File photo | AFP)

WHAT CAUSES NIPAH?

The flying fox bat, which is also called a fruit bat (Pteropus giganteus) is the host animal for the NiV. However, these small mammals live in common roosts and only travel up to a few kilometres for food. So if the outbreak happened in one area, the chances of it becoming widespread are less.

HOW DOES IT TRANSMIT:

NiV gets transmitted from fruit bats to other organisms mainly through body fluids. The consumption of fruits, berries or flowers bitten by the virus-carrying bats can cause the transmission. It generally reaches human beings through domestic animals which could have either eaten things already sucked by the bats, or got bitten by them. Human to human transmission happens via physical contact.   

IS THERE A CURE?

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah can cause asymptomatic infection to the acute respiratory syndrome and fatal encephalitis in human beings. The infection posses a dreadful mortality rate of 70 per cent. NiV can cause "Encephalitis"- an acute inflammation of the brain that can cause death in human beings. Unfortunately, no vaccination has been discovered yet to prevent the virus, and patients are generally given intensive care treatment. However, people with good immunity have lesser chances of getting infected.

WHERE HAS IT BEEN REPORTED EARLIER?

NiV was first identified during an outbreak of disease that took place in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia in 1998, with pigs as the intermediate hosts. Around 100 among the 300 infected succumbed to the disease.

Wear masks and gloves while attending patients (Express Photo)

The only other reported case of Nipah in India was from Siliguri in West Bengal way back in January 2001. The outbreak resulted in the death of 45 among the 66 infected.

SYMPTOMS:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Vomiting
  • Fainting
  • Nausea
  • Fatigue
  • Epilepsy
  • Some patients may slip into a coma within two days after the initial symptoms 

PRECAUTIONS:

  • Avoid the consumption of fruits bitten by bats and other animals. It is advisable not to harvest fruits which might seem fallen naturally from a tree in your premise although it looks untouched by any animals.
    Monitor if anybody in your family shows symptoms of flu. (Express Photo)
  • Avoid consumption of toddy collected from areas where fruit bats are found in plenty as the beverage is brewed in open containers.
     
  • Wear masks and gloves while attending patients and wash hands using anti-bacterial soaps or liquids if you happen to make any physical contact with an infected person.
     
  • Keep the wells and other water sources closed and clean. Treated water should be used for body sanitization and cleaning. Consume boiled water.
     
  • Moving patients to other locations could result in the spreading of the virus since it is a transmittable disease. Minimum mobility is hence often advised.
     
  • Monitor if anybody in your family shows symptoms of flu. Avoid self-treatment and do check with medical professionals. Do not panic as sudden influx of fear could only worsen the situation.
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
nipah virus Nipah NiV Nipah virus infection fruit bats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Perambra Taluk hospital

Nipah virus: Rapid response team prepares action plan to tackle outbreak

UDF leaders visit KM Mani’s house, seek Kerala Congress(M) support

EK Nayanar

EK Nayanar statue with little resemblance to leader leaves CPM red-faced

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures