Nipah virus: Nurse Lini’s demise evokes compassion, raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The demise of nurse Lini P N, 31, after attending to a Nipah virus patient at Perambra taluk hospital, has become a symbol of sacrifice. It has also raised eyebrows on the lack of basic awareness about the disease and absence of precautionary equipment for the staff who deal with people affected with the deadly virus.

Though her isolated cremation without handing over the body to her close ones sparked a controversy, Lini’s relatives confirmed they were allowed to see her mortal remains and she was incinerated only after their consent. Meanwhile, Minister for Health K K Shylaja on Monday said the cause of Lini’s death was yet to be confirmed.

Hospital staff and nurses at the Perambra hospital recall Lini as a quiet and reserved, yet hardworking nurse who never flinched from attending to her patients. A native of Chempanoda, she worked at the taluk hospital for more than eight months.Lini was on night duty during the two fateful days that Mohammad Sabith, the first patient in the district to die of the viral infection, was admitted. She had attended to him until he was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

“None of us, including Lini, was aware of the seriousness of the disease,” said a senior nurse at the taluk hospital. “We initially thought it was a normal fever. Though Lini had worn her protective gloves while handling the patient, she didn’t have a mask,” she said.The nurse added it was only after the second death they realised the gravity of the disease and became more vigilant. However, the ignorance of the disease and lack of preventive measures had already done its damage.

Nearly two weeks after nursing Sabith, Lini started showing symptoms of high fever. She was initially taken to the taluk hospital and later admitted to the Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to fever at 11.30 pm on Sunday. She is survived by her husband Sajeesh, 36, who works in Bahrain, and sons Rithul, 5, and Siddharth, 2. Their blood samples are yet to be tested. Since they were in direct contact with their mother and the younger son was breastfed, there are high chances of the virus getting spread to the kids.

Meanwhile, to avoid another tragic news, the Perambra Taluk Hospital has provided masks and protective gloves to its staff.“We have also ordered for personal protection equipment,” added the senior nurse.