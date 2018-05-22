Nipah virus outbreak claims two more lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, death toll reaches ten

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The death toll due to Nipah virus outbreak in the state rose to 10 on Tuesday with two more persons succumbing to the fatal disease at Kozhikode Medical College here. The deceased were identified as Rajan and Ashokan.

Both are natives of Perambra and Nadapuram respectively, here at rural Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the health department here officially confirmed that 12 persons in the state have been infected by the virus.

According to them, 10 have already died and two of them are battling for life. The survivors are: Moosa and Abin. Health Minister K K Shailaja said Moosa is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and is in a very critical stage. Abin is also under treatment at a private hospital.

The Minister said the department has received test results of 18 samples sent for a detailed check-up. “According to the test results, Nipah was confirmed in 12 persons including P N Lini, a nurse who died on Monday. Six samples have shown negative results,” she said.

The samples of two persons from Malappuram, who died on Sunday, tested positive on Tuesday. “In total, there were three cases from Malappuram. Two of them have been proved positive. They were identified as Sindhu and Sajitha both from Thirurangady,” said Shailaja.

The Minister said that both had direct contact with viral infected patients at Medical College and hence contracted the virus. "Officials of National Centre of Disease Control is studying on the various aspects of the disease. Also, a special team from All India Institute of Medical Science will also reach Kozhikode on Tuesday,” she added.

According to her, at present, six patients are under observation in the district.

Four patients are in Medical College Hospital Kozhikode and two persons are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

Officials confident

Health Minister K K Shailaja told reporters that health department is still confident that they can battle the disease successfully.

“We are trying to save the lives of all the persons. We are trying our best to restrict the spread of the disease. Precautionary measures have been properly implemented. We have already prepared a pamphlet which explains the methods to be adopted by people in detail. We will start distributing it soon. Also, as per the direction of the experts, the facilities at Medical College Hospital will be improved,” he said.

Centre informed

All details with regard to the spread of the disease and the works undergoing in the state have been communicated with the Union government, said minister K K Shailaja.

“We have informed everything with the central ministry. They have been very cooperative. Union Health Minister J P Nadda had contacted me. He has offered us all support,” she said adding that the central team is presently staying here and studying about the present conditions.

All possibilities checked

Health Minister said the teams are exploring all the possibilities for finding out the carriers of the disease. “The Animal Husbandry department have collected the samples of the bat and have sent to various institutes. We are waiting for the results,” she said adding that the department is also considering the possibility of the disease being spread by migrant labourers.

“We are sparing no chances. We are exploring all ways,” she replied.

Government will extend support to Lini's family The minister here said the government will offer help for P N Lini's family. Lini here died on Monday after being infected by the virus. She was infected by the virus while treating a patient.

“Lini's family will never be isolated. The government will stand by them and will do whatever we can do to support the family,” she said.