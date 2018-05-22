Home States Kerala

Nipah virus: Panic-stricken people no longer queue up at Perambra hospital

The Perambra Taluk Hospital premises wore a deserted look on Monday. There was no queue before the outpatient counter, nor before the pharmacy.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Perambra Taluk Hospital wears a deserted look after a nurse’s death | T P Sooraj

By Jestin Abraham
Express News Service

PERAMBRA: The Perambra Taluk Hospital premises wore a deserted look on Monday. There was no queue before the outpatient counter, nor before the pharmacy. The death of P N Lini, a nurse at the hospital, after being infected by the Nipah virus has had a devastating impact on people — they have stopped coming to the hospital. For a hospital that gets around 1,000 outpatients on a normal day, the contrast is startling.

The death of their colleague and a situation of general panic in the region have left an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty within the hospital premises. A few patients who had come to the hospital seeking treatment were covered from head to toe. All workers, including cleaning staff, nurses and doctors, were seen wearing protective masks and gloves.An eerie silence hovered over the premises.

Even when the authorities at the hospital refuted the fall in the number of outpatients is due to the death of the Nipah-affected nurse, they agreed people in the area are panic-stricken.“I can’t say the fall in numbers is due to the death of a staff. But it is a fact the numbers have fallen tremendously,” said Dr Vinod Kumar. He said the condition has worsened after two more nurses from the EMS Memorial Hospital, Perambra, who treated victims of the viral infection, were transferred to the Medical College Hospital with symptoms of being infected by the virus. Many of the hospital staff appeared scared though they did not comment about it.

Dr Kumar confirmed people coming to the hospital are really scared and wanted to be referred to the Medical College.“Those arriving with normal fever are also tense, fearing they may be infected by the deadly virus. It’s a great challenge,” he said.The authorities have already set up an isolation ward at the hospital which can accommodate at least 15 patients at a time. Doctors and nurses are also present to attend to fresh cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Perambra Taluk Hospital Nipah virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Perambra Taluk hospital

Nipah virus: Rapid response team prepares action plan to tackle outbreak

UDF leaders visit KM Mani’s house, seek Kerala Congress(M) support

EK Nayanar statue with little resemblance to leader leaves CPM red-faced

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures