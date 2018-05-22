Nipah virus: Panic-stricken people no longer queue up at Perambra hospital

Jestin Abraham By

Express News Service

PERAMBRA: The Perambra Taluk Hospital premises wore a deserted look on Monday. There was no queue before the outpatient counter, nor before the pharmacy. The death of P N Lini, a nurse at the hospital, after being infected by the Nipah virus has had a devastating impact on people — they have stopped coming to the hospital. For a hospital that gets around 1,000 outpatients on a normal day, the contrast is startling.

The death of their colleague and a situation of general panic in the region have left an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty within the hospital premises. A few patients who had come to the hospital seeking treatment were covered from head to toe. All workers, including cleaning staff, nurses and doctors, were seen wearing protective masks and gloves.An eerie silence hovered over the premises.

Even when the authorities at the hospital refuted the fall in the number of outpatients is due to the death of the Nipah-affected nurse, they agreed people in the area are panic-stricken.“I can’t say the fall in numbers is due to the death of a staff. But it is a fact the numbers have fallen tremendously,” said Dr Vinod Kumar. He said the condition has worsened after two more nurses from the EMS Memorial Hospital, Perambra, who treated victims of the viral infection, were transferred to the Medical College Hospital with symptoms of being infected by the virus. Many of the hospital staff appeared scared though they did not comment about it.

Dr Kumar confirmed people coming to the hospital are really scared and wanted to be referred to the Medical College.“Those arriving with normal fever are also tense, fearing they may be infected by the deadly virus. It’s a great challenge,” he said.The authorities have already set up an isolation ward at the hospital which can accommodate at least 15 patients at a time. Doctors and nurses are also present to attend to fresh cases.