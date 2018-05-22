Nipah virus: Rapid response team prepares action plan to tackle outbreak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As fear of the deadly Nipah virus grips Kozhikode district, the rapid response team of the Health Department convened a high-level meeting here on Monday.The meeting, which chalked out an action plan for containing the spread of the virus, also formulated a general guideline for fever treatment and prevention.It also decided to open a state-level information cell to disseminate information about the virus in a bid to alleviate the concerns of the public.

“A meeting that was convened in Kozhikode has decided to chalk out a treatment protocol for Nipah virus. Thus, we decided to formulate a general guideline for fever cases. Also, as several misconceptions are being spread regarding Nipah virus infection, we have decided to operate a 24x7 state-level cell that provides information on virus and tips to prevent the same,” said Dr K J Reena, additional director of health services (public health).

A team from Arogyakeralam State Mission Directorate will pay a visit to Kozhikode on Tuesday. Dr Reena said that only after receiving test results from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, that a decision regarding the implementation of the plan of action could be taken. “Till now, six deaths have been reported from the area. Of the five samples we had sent to the NIV, we received two positive results and the results of the other three are pending. The sample that we couldn’t send for testing was the first case that was reported on May 5,” she added.

Meanwhile, state nodal officer for non-communicable diseases Bipin Gopal said the bats that were captured from the well located at the victims’ house in Perambra will be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bhopal for confirmation of the virus.

“What we are looking for is the test result from Pune. We want to check whether the virus is being spread via human to human transmission or via direct contact. If it is human to human, then we have to undertake vibrant preventive measures to contain the virus,” said Gopal.