Home States Kerala

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urges people to uphold Indian culture 

Naidu was here to inaugurate the revival performance of Ashtapadiyattam organised by the Sree Guruvayurappan Dharma Kala Samuchayam Trust at Poonthanam Auditorium in Guruvayur on Monday.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu exhorted everyone on the need to uphold Indian culture while keeping in mind the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. He was here to inaugurate the revival performance of Ashtapadiyattam organised by the Sree Guruvayurappan Dharma Kala Samuchayam Trust at Poonthanam Auditorium in Guruvayur on Monday.

With playing the tradition percussion instrument edakka, Naidu said that “very few compositions were able to unite India, and Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda is one of them”. The revival of such an art form should be a beginning and it should be made accessible to the common man, he said.

Naidu also dedicated his one month’s salary to the functioning of the Trust for the revival of Ashtapadiyattam. “Art forms, be it music, dance or literature, are the best medium for experiencing and expressing devotion,” he said. Sharing his childhood memory of watching a movie on the life and works of Jayadeva, he said that Gita Govinda garnered wide appeal among different people in the country due to its portrayal of Radha and Krishna.

In his presidential address, Governor P Sathasivam appealed to the Education Department and institutions to include Ashtapadiyattam as a competition item in youth festivals and allow research papers on it. Art forms such as Kathakali started to fade away because only the elite class were permitted to watch it, he said.

Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma expressed his happiness over the efforts taken to revive a 12th century art form and make it easier for the public to grasp its true essence. The Centre’s grant for the Trust has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, he said.

Minister for Tourism, Cooperation and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran also extended the state government’s complete support towards the revival of Astapadiyattam and also the functioning of the Trust.

Sree Guruvayurappan Dharma Kala Samuchayam Trust founder trustee E Sreedharan, managing trustee Dineshan Namboothirippad and others took part in the event. Naidu also watched a 15-minute performance of the final portion of Ashtapadiyattam, in which Jayadeva describes the various forms of Lord Mahavishnu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Venkaiah Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rapid response team prepares action plan to tackle outbreak

UDF leaders visit K M Mani’s house, seek Kerala Congress(M) support

Nayanar statue leaves CPM red-faced

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light