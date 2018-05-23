Home States Kerala

Kerala court orders over Rs 2 lakh relief to lawyer 'tortured' in police custody 

Lawyer Vimal K Charles had submitted that he was brutally tortured at the police station in Kadavanthra here for having intervened in a case. 

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOCHI: A court here has ordered three police personnel to pay a compensation of over Rs 2 lakh to a lawyer in a case of alleged illegal detention and assault.

The court of the Subordinate Judge, Ernakulam gave the verdict on a case filed by lawyer Vimal K Charles, in which he sued a sub-inspector (SI), a head constable and a constable for the "ordeal" he had undergone in their custody in 2010.

Charles had submitted that he was brutally tortured at the police station in Kadavanthra here for having intervened in a case, in which a person was manhandled by three others in front of his house on April 3, 2010.

He had also alleged that he was roughed up and illegally detained for about four hours and the policemen did not even inform his parents about his detention.

When the media reported the incident, the SI and the head constable fabricated the official records and the general diary in a bid to escape civil and criminal action, Charles had alleged. The constable was suspended from service and departmental action was taken against him.

Considering the petition, the court, in its recent order, allowed the petitioner to realise Rs 1,54,750, together with interest at the rate of six per cent per annum, from the constable, from the date of filing of the suit till the amount was realised, along with the costs of the suit.

Additional Subordinate Judge Vishnu K also ordered the three police personnel to jointly pay the petitioner Rs 50,000, with interest at the rate of six per cent per annum, from the date of filing of the suit till the amount was realised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold