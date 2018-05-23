Kerala court orders over Rs 2 lakh relief to lawyer 'tortured' in police custody 

By PTI

KOCHI: A court here has ordered three police personnel to pay a compensation of over Rs 2 lakh to a lawyer in a case of alleged illegal detention and assault.

The court of the Subordinate Judge, Ernakulam gave the verdict on a case filed by lawyer Vimal K Charles, in which he sued a sub-inspector (SI), a head constable and a constable for the "ordeal" he had undergone in their custody in 2010.

Charles had submitted that he was brutally tortured at the police station in Kadavanthra here for having intervened in a case, in which a person was manhandled by three others in front of his house on April 3, 2010.

He had also alleged that he was roughed up and illegally detained for about four hours and the policemen did not even inform his parents about his detention.

When the media reported the incident, the SI and the head constable fabricated the official records and the general diary in a bid to escape civil and criminal action, Charles had alleged. The constable was suspended from service and departmental action was taken against him.

Considering the petition, the court, in its recent order, allowed the petitioner to realise Rs 1,54,750, together with interest at the rate of six per cent per annum, from the constable, from the date of filing of the suit till the amount was realised, along with the costs of the suit.

Additional Subordinate Judge Vishnu K also ordered the three police personnel to jointly pay the petitioner Rs 50,000, with interest at the rate of six per cent per annum, from the date of filing of the suit till the amount was realised.