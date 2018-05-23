Nipah outbreak: Kerala government announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for nurse Lini's children

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the two children of nurse Lini, who became a victim of Nipah virus, after taking care of a virus-affected patient. The government is also looking into the possibility of providing a government job to Lini's husband, said health minister KK Shylaja.

The state cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, also decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of Nipoh victims. Speaking to the media, the health minister said the situation has been brought under control.

The government will take care of the treatment expenses of Nipah-affected patients. With precautionary measures already in place, steps have already been taken to ensure special wards and additional staff

for the purpose.

An expert team of medicos from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has been camping in the area to give special training to deal with the virus. The minister said irrespective of political affiliations everybody has extended support to fight the disease.

