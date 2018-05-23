Nipah virus: Avoid visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, says health department advisory for Kerala travellers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health department has issued an advisory to persons travelling to Kerala in the wake of the Nipah outbreak in the state. The advisory said travelling to any part of Kerala is safe and if travellers wish to be extra conscious, they may avoid visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad districts when traveling to the state.

Though a few cases of infection by Nipah virus has been reported from Kozhikode, the infection remains highly localised and all cases are being linked to one family. However, surveillance is being conducted in Kozhikode and its neighbouring districts of Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.

Further, the Health Department is taking all effective steps for management of reported cases and surveillance through tracing of the contact of these persons and the situation remain under control, said the advisory issued by Rajeev Sadanandan, additional chief secretary.