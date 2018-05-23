Nipah virus: Bat the villain? Don’t jump the gun, caution experts

Sovi Vidyadharan By

KOZHIKODE: Bats have always had a villainous persona thanks to Bram Stoker’s magnum opus ‘Dracula’. Now, bats are being suspected of spreading the deadly Nipah virus in Kozhikode, if scientists of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are to be believed. But experts disagree with this theory on many counts. Even the Central Animal Husbandry Department has not subscribed to the NCDC theory as the spread has been very contained and no domestic animal was found to have contracted the disease.

“Had the virus been carried by bats, the magnitude of its spread would have been huge,” according to Dr R Sugathan, scientist at the Thattekkad Bird Sanctuary and one of the disciples of legendary ornithologist Dr Salim Ali. “Bats, especially fruit bats, are territorial mammals which do not go more than 50 to 100 km in search of food or nectar. The chances of infected bats in eastern India and Bangladesh coming into contact with bats here are highly improbable,” Sugathan added.

The ornithologist also ruled out the possibility of migratory birds spreading the disease from afar. “Usually, birds migrate when there is acute shortage of food in their habitat. And this happens mostly in the October to March season. Moreover, this strain of virus has not been detected in any sort of migratory birds yet,” Sugathan added.Going by the limited spread of the disease, it could be a case of contracting the disease initially through consumption of fruits or date syrups, which have been brought from other states or abroad, and possibly infected by the virus, believe experts.

“If we examine the people who have contracted the disease, all of them have come into some type of close contact with each other. Had it been a bat-related infection, it would have had a wider spread and cases would have been unrelated,” said a virologist. Meanwhile, the authorities’ action of trapping bats from a well and sending samples collected from them for testing has received the flak from experts. According to Nameer P O, Professor and Head of the Department of Wildlife Science at College of Forestry, Thrissur, such actions are futile as only insect bats inhabit wells. “Insects bats have been roosting in many of the wells in the area for long. Until now Nipah virus has been identified only in fruit bats,” he added.