Home States Kerala

Nipah virus: Chengaroth breathes easy, limps back to normal

The lab report of a 19-year-old-girl, suspected to be hit by Nipah virus, showed she tested negative.

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

PERAMBRA:   Chengaroth,  near here, breathed easy on Tuesday. The village had every reason to heave a sigh of relief: The lab report of a 19-year-old-girl, suspected to be hit by Nipah virus, showed she tested negative. The masks, fearing infection, were off. Villagers who had abandoned their homes were slowly returning. In short, Chengaroth which witnessed the deaths of three persons in a family due to the deadly virus, is slowly limping back to normal.

However, the Express team which visited Chengaroth for the second day in a row found hospitals and offices in the area deserted. The in-patient wards at the government hospital at Perambra, where a youth who succumbed to the infection was treated initially, were vacant.

‘’Many people, mainly migrant labourers, come here for the fever test. Strangely, no one wants to get admitted here,’’ said hospital superintendent Shamin. “The people are scared of getting infected with the Nipah virus after the death of a staff nurse at the hospital and a youth who was initially treated here,’’ the officer said.

The Chengaroth panchayat office too wore a deserted look. “People keep away from the office as it is situated near the house of the Nipah victims. Members of the staff have taken leave for fear of virus infection,” said panchayat president Ayisha Beevi. One thing’s for sure: The wave of fear and panic which had swept the village on Monday has receded. For, the homes were bristling with life as before. And people were going about on their daily grind. Exceptions notwithstanding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nipah virus Chengaroth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold