Nipah virus: Health Department, Cyberdome join hands to counter fake messages

In the wake of the spread of fake messages about the Nipah virus, the Health Department and Cyberdome have decided to jointly fight such false campaigns.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks.Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil

By K C Arun
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of the spread of fake messages about the Nipah virus, the Health Department and Cyberdome have decided to jointly fight such false campaigns. After the Nipah virus outbreak in the district, lots of messages, which create frenzy among the public, have been circulating on social media. To counter the fake messages spread by miscreants, the Cyberdome will sent messages created by experts in the Health Department through its channels as well as the disaster management cell. The Health Department will provide messages carrying the correct information about Nipah virus, the disease and other related issues.

“We started the counter drive after getting a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The fake messages are related to health issues and the Health Department. So, counter messages are created with the help of the Health Department,” said Manoj Abraham, Cyberdome nodal officer.

“The messages spread through social media are created by people, who are in fear psychosis,” he added.As social media continues to spread fear about Nipah virus, the Health Department will take action against self-styled healer and naturopathy proponent Jacob Vadakkanchery for posting a misleading message on Facebook, said sources in Health Department. 

