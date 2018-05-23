No report even after a month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been a month since the basement of an under construction building collapsed at Kaloor. But the procedural committee appointed by the District Collector to identify the real cause of the incident is yet to submit a report. Though the District Collector’s directive to the six-member committee was to submit the report within a week of the accident, which happened on the evening of April 19, the committee had sought additional time. “The committee had asked for an additional week after the first deadline,” said an officer with the district administration.

“They haven’t submitted a detailed report yet. Since the building is located close to the Metro Rail, the new building policy on the stretch can be taken only on the basis of the report. The report also needs to be submitted to the state government. The committee, it seems, isn’t taking the issue seriously enough.”

The six-member team comprises Disaster Management Deputy Collector P D Sheela Devi, Senior Town Planner P R Ushakumari, geologist Krishnendu, PWD executive engineer Rejeena Beevi, emeritus professor Babu T Jose and structural engineering expert Anil Joseph. The committee was constituted mainly to look into two angles. The major one pertains to how the accident occurred and the other relates to whether construction is possible at the site.