Containing Nipah infection spread the prime focus, say authorities

KOZHIKODE: As the debate rages on the source of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode, experts have cautioned that too much stress on that aspect would take away the focus from preventing the spread of the infection, which is the need of the hour. The fact that no new Nipah virus related deaths have been reported from the state on Wednesday has given a ray of hope for health authorities. However, the spread of the infection in future would depend on the movement of people who have come in close contact either with those tested positive or those who have already succumbed to the viral infection.

Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan told Express the focus should be on restricting travel by those who have come in close contact with those infected. “However, such a travel restriction should be voluntary. It can never be imposed on the people by force,” he said adding that any sort of forceful confinement of people in an area would only backfire.

“The debate on whether the virus has been transferred by bats or pigs can only serve an academic purpose. What we need is swift containment of the spread. Our health workers at ground zero are doing exactly that. They are undertaking door to door campaigns convincing people to remain indoors as much as possible. The next 14 day period is very crucial,” the Health Secretary added. Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry authorities too are not pinning much hopes on the test results of the samples sourced from bats and livestock. The samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, and the test results are expected to be out on Friday.

“Even if it is confirmed that bats that have spread the virus, there is nothing much we can do about it. Can we go on a culling spree of all bats in the area? Will doing that ensure it doesn’t spread among humans? The focus should be on preventing human to human transmission as no animals in the area have shown any symptoms of viral infection,” said Dr N N Sasi, Director of Animal Husbandry.