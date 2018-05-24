Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turns 74 today

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI(M) veteran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 74 today and his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was the first to greet him.

For Vijayan, it will be another routine day without any celebrations.

"No celebrations, the Chief Minister will be in Chengannur," sources in the chief minister's office said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to address a series of election meetings at Chengannur where assembly bypoll is scheduled to be held on May 28.

Meanwhile, Banerjee tweeted: "Birthday greetings to @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi Pinarayi Vijayan.

Her gesture to greet Vijayan assumes political significance as the CPI(M) and the TMC are rivals in West Bengal.

The Trinamool chief is among those trying to cobble a front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.​



