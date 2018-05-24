Home States Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turns 74 today

CPI(M) veteran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 74 today and his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was the first to greet him.

Published: 24th May 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI(M) veteran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned 74 today and his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was the first to greet him.

For Vijayan, it will be another routine day without any celebrations.

"No celebrations, the Chief Minister will be in Chengannur," sources in the chief minister's office said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to address a series of election meetings at Chengannur where assembly bypoll is scheduled to be held on May 28.

Meanwhile, Banerjee tweeted: "Birthday greetings to @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi Pinarayi Vijayan.

Her gesture to greet Vijayan assumes political significance as the CPI(M) and the TMC are rivals in West Bengal.

The Trinamool chief is among those trying to cobble a front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.​

Birthday greetings to @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi Pinarayi Vijayan

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 24, 2018 p>

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day