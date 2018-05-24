Kerala girl arrested for conspiring to abduct classmate

By Express News Service

KOCHI:A 20-year old girl was arrested by the Muvattupuzha Police for allegedly conspiring with a youth to abduct a final year engineering student, her classmate, in Muvattupuzha. Raseena, a native of Kunnathunadu, was nabbed on Tuesday evening following a complaint by the victim that the former had hoodwinked her into getting into a car last Saturday.

“Raseena was the victim’s classmate and acted at the behest of the main accused Dilshad, a native of Vytillappara. She made the victim believe that her father was arrested by the police and that she would help her reach home soon,” a police officer said.

Dilshad was waiting in a rented car outside the college and the two girls soon boarded the vehicle. However, when the car took a wrong turn at Kothamangalam and started proceeding in the direction of Munnar, the girl sensed something was wrong and began questioning her classmate.

At this point, the driver became suspicious of the act by the youth and stopped the car. Raseena then fled on a bike following the car while Dilshad too escaped from the scene. The car driver informed the girl’s relatives who reached the spot and took her along.