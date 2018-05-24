Malayalam actor Vijayan Peringode passes away

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Actor Vijayan, 66, alias Vijayan Peringode of Kannath Veetil at Peringode, died at his residence during the early hours of Tuesday. He entered the film field by donning a role in the Rajnikanth-starrer ‘Pattikattu Raja.’

He had served as a production controller for many years. He had acted in many Malayalam blockbusters including ‘Devasuram,’ ‘Meesa Madhavan,’ ‘Narasimham,’ ‘Naaduvaazhikal’ and ‘Oppam.’

The last film in which he acted was ‘Neeli’ which is yet to be released. He was also a familiar face in the advertisement industry. He is survived by wife Chanchalakshi and children Dr Gayathri, Kannan Vijayan and Anandapadmanabhan.