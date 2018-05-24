Home States Kerala

Nipah Virus: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan chairs high-level meet to review preventive measures

Directions have been given to continue vigil and to strengthen the state's monitoring mechanism, besides increasing awareness about the virus and strengthening precautionary measures.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, today reviewed the steps taken by the state government to contain the outbreak of Nipah virus, which has claimed 11 lives so far.

Those who attended the meeting included state Health Minister K K Shylaja, Chief Secretary Paul Antony, the chief Minister's private secretary M V Jayarajan and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, Nalini Netto.

A committee led by the chief secretary will monitor the situation continuously.

Ribavirin tablets, an anti-viral medicine are being distributed and officials have been asked to send the medicines to all affected areas, the release said.

To discuss issues relating to outbreak of the virus, an all-party meeting has also been called at the Kozhikode collectorate tomorrow in which representatives of political parties, MPs and MLAs will participate.

Health minister Shylaja, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan and Transport minister A K Saseendran, will attend the all-party meeting.

Later in the evening, a meeting of heads of local bodies will also be held.

A central team of experts, who rushed to provide assistance to the state government immediately after the outbreak of the virus and health ministers of other states have expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the LDF government so far, the statement said.

