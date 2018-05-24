Nipah virus: Lini another addition to list of Kerala nurses who died on duty

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nurse Lini, who died battling the Nipah virus, will forever remain in the hearts of Keralites for her sacrifice, timely decision and the strength to take action.In fact, instances of such ‘nurse angels’ – especially Malayali nurses – saving many a life, even going beyond the call of duty in the country, are aplenty.

In 2011, Remya and Vineetha, both aged 24 and natives of Kottayam, were working with the AMRI Hospital in Kolkata when a fire broke out at the hospital. The two saved eight lives and were on their way to save the ninth when they got sucked into the fire and died. Nurses’ lives are not easy even inside the hospitals, as they are exposed to used needles, infections and, in the case of nurses in cancer hospitals (chemotherapy), radiation. In the long run, say experts, this can lead to blood cancer. But while the job itself comes with a certain risk, what makes nursing special is they care for the patient, at times going to extreme ends to keep the patients safe. Still, the fact remains from potential disease transmittance scare to abortions, the list of hazards the ‘caregivers’ face goes on.

Sita (name changed ), 25, a nurse from central Kerala, was dealing with a cancer patient when a needle used on the patient scratched her arm. The Hepatitis C virus affected her soon and she required Rs 20,000 per month for treatment alone for over a year.

“Availing of leave was difficult. I got some of the money reimbursed. Other than that, no special care or benefits were given. However, I am recovering which is the most important thing. There are existing rules which involves use of gloves and masks and also regular hand wash which we follow,” she said.

The case of Kavitha, another nurse, was similar. She was taking blood from a patient when the needle got struck to her skin. When the patients’ blood result came, it was HIV positive. Panicked, Kavitha underwent a blood test and also availed of immediate treatments. She was okay, it turned. Just to be safe, she got another test done some months later and was told she was alright. “We are actively involved in making sure the nurses are protected. We have asked them to follow protocol and use gloves and masks and deal with patients carefully,” said Subrahmaniyan, president, Kerala Government Nurses’ Association.

“Nurses working abroad, even in war-stricken areas, have a safer work environment at hospitals as the latter have advanced infrastructure. They are treated in the best possible way. However in the state, it seems nurses are not safe from the workload or probable work hazards,” said Jasmin Sha, president, United Nurses’ Association.