Home States Kerala

Thoothukudi firing: Tamil Nadu government has lost right to continue in power, says CPM veteran  VS Achuthanandan

Published: 24th May 2018 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPI(M) leader VS Achuthanandan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi the Tamil Nadu government lost its right to continue in power, said CPM veteran and State Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan. Such governments which serve corporates are a curse to the democratic system, he said in a statement here on Thursday.

The TN government not only ignored the public protest against Sterlite company's environmental pollution but also supported the company to expand its plant in Thoothukudi. The government failed to realise the public sentiments, observed the veteran leader.

The police opened indiscriminate firing at the public who came to picket the Collector's office in a peaceful manner on the 100th day of the protest. Visuals have come proving that it was a deliberate shootout against key protestors.

Instead of mere face-saving attempts, there should be a proper investigation to bring the conspirators of the firing before the law. Also, the public demands should be accepted and the company's operations should be wound up, Achuthanandan demanded.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day