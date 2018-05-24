Thoothukudi firing: Tamil Nadu government has lost right to continue in power, says CPM veteran  VS Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi the Tamil Nadu government lost its right to continue in power, said CPM veteran and State Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan. Such governments which serve corporates are a curse to the democratic system, he said in a statement here on Thursday.

The TN government not only ignored the public protest against Sterlite company's environmental pollution but also supported the company to expand its plant in Thoothukudi. The government failed to realise the public sentiments, observed the veteran leader.

The police opened indiscriminate firing at the public who came to picket the Collector's office in a peaceful manner on the 100th day of the protest. Visuals have come proving that it was a deliberate shootout against key protestors.

Instead of mere face-saving attempts, there should be a proper investigation to bring the conspirators of the firing before the law. Also, the public demands should be accepted and the company's operations should be wound up, Achuthanandan demanded.

