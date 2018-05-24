Varappuzha custodial death case: Victim Sreejith’s wife enters government service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Akhila, wife of Sreejith, the victim in the Varappuzha custodial death case, entered government service on Wednesday. She was appointed by the government as the village assistant at Paravur taluk office. Before joining the office, Akhila prayed at the tomb of Sreejith. She later told reporters nothing could compensate the huge loss she and the family have suffered. The rest of her life will be dedicated to secure a bright future for her daughter, she added.

Last week the District Collector had visited the house of Sreejith and handed over the compensation cheque of Rs 10 lakh and the appointment letter. Akhila expressed her desire to get a job at a nearby place so she could find time to look after her daughter. Akhila said she would continue the legal fight against the culprits who are behind the custodial death of Sreejith.