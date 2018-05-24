Home States Kerala

Varappuzha custodial death case: Victim Sreejith’s wife enters government service

Akhila,  wife of Sreejith, the victim in the Varappuzha custodial death case, entered government service on Wednesday. 

Published: 24th May 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan meeting the bereaved family of Sreejith, the Varapuzha custodial death victim, at their residence. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Akhila,  wife of Sreejith, the victim in the Varappuzha custodial death case, entered government service on Wednesday.  She was appointed by the government as the village assistant at Paravur taluk office. Before joining the office, Akhila prayed at the tomb of Sreejith. She later told reporters  nothing could compensate the huge loss she and the family have suffered. The rest of her life will be dedicated to secure a bright future for her daughter, she added.

Last week the District Collector had visited the house of Sreejith and handed over the compensation cheque of Rs 10 lakh and the appointment letter. Akhila expressed her desire to get a job at a nearby place so she could find time to look after her daughter. Akhila said she would continue the legal fight against the culprits who are behind the custodial death of Sreejith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varappuzha custodial death case Sreejith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day