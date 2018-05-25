Home States Kerala

A Determined Entry into the Third Year: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

 The LDF government in Kerala, which completes two years on Friday, has put forth a people’s alternative against the challenges of aggressive communalism and neo-liberal policies including corporatisa

Published: 25th May 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:38 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government in Kerala, which completes two years on Friday, has put forth a people’s alternative against the challenges of aggressive communalism and neo-liberal policies including corporatisation, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Though there were major qualitative and effective changes in the functioning of the police, it cannot be said that the police have fully reformed for the better, he admitted adding that the government is serious in dealing with the criminality and ill-habits prevalent in a few police personnel.

On the second anniversary of the government, Pinarayi said the effort in the past two years has been to ensure peace, welfare and development. The government has taken a two-phased approach to bring relief to the immediate issues faced by the people, while moving ahead with imaginative initiatives for their long-term welfare and development. This has been found effective.  

Since the government has shortage of resources, the Left came up with innovative measures. It is a model to the country, he claimed.  In general, the government focused on four things. Firstly, the government managed to put forward a new political culture. The Civil Service has been made people-friendly and effective decisions were taken and government was able to impart confidence to the bureaucrats. Secondly, the government initiated steps to move ahead with development activities. Big ticket projects like National Highway, laying of GAIL pipeline, Metro Rail, Kannur Airport, Vizhinjam Seaport and Koodamkulam line would be completed in a time-bound manner. 

Thirdly, the state put special focus on the social sector and launched initiatives aimed at the welfare of people in the lower strata of society. Social security pension has been increased to `1,100, arrears were cleared, cashew factories which were closed down for long were re-opened, implementation of Aswaas Health Insurance scheme and Apna Ghar for guest workers are some of the noticeable moves. 

The honorarium and salary for Asha workers and nurses were increased and brought in everyone above 60 years under the social security network. A total of `416 crore was distributed to 2.53 lakh people from CMDRF. Around 6,200 houses were built for the SC category. Construction of 22481 houses for the ST categories has been completed. Debt arrears of 2159 tribal families were written off.

A total of 55,296 title deeds were issued. Finally, efforts to build a new Kerala model with long-term projects were launched. As part of which, four major missions were unveiled - Life, Aardram, Haritha Keralam and Education Mission. In the past two years, Kerala raced ahead in all sectors. The state bagged several awards in addition to winning a respectable position in Human Development Index by the UN.

Policing witnessed major changes. Strict action was taken  even in controversial cases. The government is serious in dealing with the criminality and ill-habits prevalent in a few police personnel. Strong action is being taken against such people. 

“With Indian politics undergoing a sea of changes, people are looking up to Kerala with hope and relief. This adds to our responsibility. Aggressive communalisam and neo-liebaral policies including corporatisation are the major challenges before the country. The LDF government has been going ahead with a strong people’s alternative against these issues. Let us unite in the right direction for a prosperous and fruitful new Kerala,” Pinarayi said.

