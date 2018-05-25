Home States Kerala

A Hemachandran lead runner for the Vigilance chief post in Kerala

 With Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) Director N C Asthana set to join central service soon on deputation, Fire and Rescue Director General A Hemachandran has

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) Director N C Asthana set to join central service soon on deputation, Fire and Rescue Director General A Hemachandran has emerged the frontrunner to helm the anti-graft body.Believed to have tacit backing of some sections in the CPM leadership, the 1986 cadre officer tops the seniority list of the officers to be promoted as DGP. Currently, there are four officers in DGP rank. Of this, two are cadre posts and held by State Police Chief Loknath Behera and N C Asthana, while the ex-cadre posts are held by Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh and Jacob Thomas, who is on suspension.

Previous UDF government had promoted five ADGPs to the DGP grade, but those were not the posts sanctioned by the Central Government. Asthana was elevated to the post after retirement of former police chief T P Sen Kumar. Now, with Asthana moving to Delhi and Rishi Raj too most likely to get a central deputation, Hemachandran stays ahead in the race to fill Asthana’s boots. 

“Going by seniority, Hemachandran is in line to become one among the four sanctioned DGPs. There is a strong chance of Rishi Raj going on central deputation very soon and Asthana is slated to leave Kerala by this month. That means Hemachandran should be the next Vigilance chief provided the service rule and law of land prevail,” said a former chief secretary.  

A Vigilance director is usually appointed on the basis of the loyalty of the officer as well as the interests of the ruling dispensation. Jacob Thomas’ appointment by the LDF Government as VACB head was one example as Chief Pinarayi Vijayan had trust in the officer who went hammer and tongs against former Finance Minister K M Mani in bar bribery scam. However, the equation soured soon resulting in Jacob’s ouster.

