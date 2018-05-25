Adivasi girl molested in Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 12-year-old Adivasi girl, who is a native of Aanakatti, was sexually abused in Attappadi. The police have taken 12 persons into custody including a woman. It was on May 19 that a woman, who was a neighbour, told the girl she would take her to the Pudur festival. When she failed to return, the locals informed the police.

It was only after three days of enquiry that she could be located. On conducting a medical test it was known that she was sexually abused. Subsequently, the Sholayur police took the 12 persons into custody, including the woman.