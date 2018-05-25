Home States Kerala

At this innovative clinic, plants queue up as patients in Kerala

Disappointed to see the red dahlia in your garden turning pale? Or the nutmeg mace from your compound is no longer spicy enough? No need to worry anymore. There is a new clinic out there.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

AMIT BANDRE

By A N I L KU M A R T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Disappointed to see the red dahlia in your garden turning pale? Or the nutmeg mace from your compound is no longer spicy enough? No need to worry anymore. There is a new clinic out there. You can take them and give medication. The Primary Crop Health Centre at Choornikkara, Aluva, opened by the Krishi Bhavan last week, functions every Wednesday. It has so far attended to 30 ‘cases’. There is a consulting fee and medicine will be given for free.

The Krishi Bhavan made the proposal before the government after it asked all panchayats to submit an innovative idea for an initiative in the agriculture sector. Choornikkara Krishi Bhavan agriculture officer John Sherry conceptualised the clinic plan. He has always been of the view that agriculture officers like him should be treating their ‘patients’ for free, a right the veterinary doctors and health inspectors have been enjoying for long. So when an opportunity came, Sherry grabbed it and presented his concept at a crucial local self-governing bodies’ meeting.

“The proposal was accepted and sent to higher-ups, and we got the nod,” said Sherry. “When a farmer approaches the clinic, the agriculture officer conducts a scientific study to determine the problem which has affected the crop. Then he’s provided with the right pesticide which can save the crop,” he said. The response to the clinic has been so overwhelming that the Krishi Bhavan has now decided to go to the ‘patients’ location and treat them. An agriculture officer said the clinic helps a lot in bringing down the quantity of pesticides used in the fields. The clinic plans to extend the number of ‘outpatient’ days to two or three a week.

Primary Crop Health Centre

