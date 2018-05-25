Home States Kerala

‘GeM better than previous methods’, says Kerala Finance Department senior officer

Published: 25th May 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The new system is far better than the conventional purchase systems of tender, rate contract and direct purchase, said a senior officer in the Finance Department.
Finance Department which sanctions purchase of new vehicles in government organisations is now asking every applicant to order vehicle through the portal. This is applicable for all government departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs,local self-government institutions and universities. The department has also started efforts to integrate treasury system with the GeM for easy payments.

