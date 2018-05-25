Home States Kerala

Irate passenger allegedly assaults AI officer after flight cancellation in Calicut International Airport

 There was high drama at Calicut International Airport as the cancellation of an Air India (AI)flight led to a skirmish between passengers and airline employees on Thursday, in which a senior

Published: 25th May 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:32 AM

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: There was high drama at Calicut International Airport as the cancellation of an Air India (AI)flight led to a skirmish between passengers and airline employees on Thursday, in which a senior officer was injured in an alleged assault.The chain of events started with the cancellation of the 7.20 am Mumbai-bound Air India flight (AI 582) due to the non-arrival of the incoming aircraft from Sharjah.

AI made alternative arrangements with Jet Airways for those who immediately wanted to go to Mumbai. Other passengers were given the option to rest at a nearby hotel. But the cancellation led to confusion, resulting in a verbal duel between airline staff and passengers. In the ensuing melee, an irate passenger allegedly attacked AI assistant manager Seena Nair, who subsequently lodged a police complaint.

Police said the complainant suffered minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital. The passenger, who is accused of injuring the officer, was also hospitalised after she suffered fits. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

