Justice Kemal Pasha of Kerala High Court says, 'I’m bold, but I don’t think I was a controversial judge'

KOCHI: It will be with a bit of sadness that the common man will react to the news that Kerala High Court Justice B Kamal Pasha is stepping down. For he believes, the judge has always been one who stuck to the set of laws and upheld values while making his verdicts. Justice Pasha has been fearless in his acts and in doing so, he antagonised several power centres.

Recently, he had ordered registration of FIR against Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church in its land deal row, and put the CPM in a tight spot for ordering CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib. Soon after the two sensational verdicts, Justice Pasha was allegedly removed from the bench that handled criminal cases.

In an exclusive interview to Express, Justice Pasha speaks about the dark underbelly in the judicial system and how he managed to stand firm, delivering justice. Q: You were a bold and controversial judge. Did you receive any threat on your life or similar incidents at any point in time? A: Yes, it’s true that I’m bold; at the same time, I don’t think I was a controversial judge.

There were serious threats against me and my family members when I was dealing with some sensational cases. It’s informed that still, I’m under threat. The state used to give me protection. Above all, the God Almighty is with me.

