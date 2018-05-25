Home States Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Tamil Nadu counterpart seeking probe

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking a probe into an incident in which the internal organs of a youth who was declared brain-de

Published: 25th May 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking a probe into an incident in which the internal organs of a youth who was declared brain-dead in an accident were removed by a private hospital authorities without the family’s consent. 

The CM also sought expert treatment for three persons who were admitted to the hospital. According to a complaint submitted to the CM by the family of Manikandan of Meenakshipuram in Palakkad, the youth and others met with an accident near Killikurishi while returning from Chennai. Seven injured, including the driver of the vehicle, were then admitted to a nearby government hospital and later they were shifted to Vinayaka Super Specialty Hospital, which is 120 km away from the area, for advanced treatment. However, Manikandan was declared brain-dead by the hospital authorities on Tuesday.

The hospital authorities who shifted Manikandan to ventilator then sought `3 lakh as medical expenses and `25,000 more as ambulance charge to take the body to victim’s house at Meenakshipuram. As the relatives who were present at the hospital didn’t have the money required to pay the bill, the hospital authorities made them sign on some bills and documents and later removed the internal organs of the victim without their consent. The family of the victim was also not given any postmortem report or any other documents. The Tamil government should probe  the gruesome unethical practice which cannot be justified by medical science, said the Chief Minister. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka