Kerala Health Department issues fresh guidelines on Nipah virus outbreak

: In the wake of Nipah virus infection outbreak, the directorate of health services has issued guidelines for public and health service personnel on Thursday. 

Published: 25th May 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of Nipah virus infection outbreak, the directorate of health services has issued guidelines for public and health service personnel on Thursday. The guidelines include directions for sample collection, diagnosis, transportation and storage and advisory for healthcare personnel.The guidelines define suspected Nipah case as a person from an area/locality affected by a Nipah virus disease outbreak, who has acute fever with new onset of altered mental status or seizure and/or acute fever with severe headache and/or acute fever with cough. 

The probable Nipah case is suspected case-patient/s who resided in the same village where, suspected/confirmed case of Nipah was living during the outbreak period and who died before complete diagnostic specimens could be collected. Suspected case-patients who came into direct contact with confirmed case-patients in a hospital setting during the outbreak period and who died before specimens could be collected.  A confirmed case is a suspected case who has lab confirmation of Nipah infection either by Nipah virus RNA identified by PCR from respiratory secretions, urine, or cerebrospinal fluid.

