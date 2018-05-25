Home States Kerala

Kerala police: Ex-SP A V George’s call detail records may prove crucial

As the probe into the custodial death of S R Sreejith has expanded, the call detail records of suspended Aluva SP A V George will be crucial in deciding the future course of the probe.As per poli

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the probe into the custodial death of S R Sreejith has expanded, the call detail records of suspended Aluva SP A V George will be crucial in deciding the future course of the probe. As per police sources, the call detail records have been closely guarded as more skeletons are expected to tumble out of the cupboard after the investigation team completes the analysis of the calls received and made from George’s phone before and during Sreejith was taken into custody.

The investigation team led by Crime Branch IG S Sreejith has already analysed the phone call records of the other police personnel who have been arraigned in the case. “The call detail records of George is crucial in the case. The probe team has collected the same and submitted it to the higher-ups for perusal,” sources said. Meanwhile, there has been some bickering within local police units over allegations the investigation team made a few police personnel - who have no direct role in the custodial death - as accused. 

‘Any superior officer found involved will be arraigned’
Kochi: The state government on Thursday submitted before the High Court if the evidence collected during the investigation in the case related to the custodial death of Sreejith pointed to the involvement of any superior officers, they would be arraigned in the case. The prosecution also opposed the bail plea moved by ex-Varapuzha SI G S Deepak, an accused in the case,saying his involvement  should be viewed seriously.

