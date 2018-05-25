Home States Kerala

Kerala Vigilance chief NC Asthana cancels 31 circulars by his predecessor Jacob Thomas

The decision has assumed significance as Asthana would go for central deputation from next month.

Published: 25th May 2018 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Vigilance director NC Asthana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In an unprecedented move, Kerala Vigilance director N C Asthana has cancelled a major chunk of the circulars issued by his predecessor Jacob Thomas. The instructions issued were cited to be against Vigilance rules.

As many as 31 circulars issued by Jacob in two years were invalidated while only five circulars based on court orders have been retained. Some important decisions like social auditing to detect corruption in government schemes, mandatory vigilance clearance for officers including those in higher offices, ending of director’s intervention in investigation reports and instituting whistleblower award now stay cancelled.
Vigilance sources said the current decision of outgoing director Asthana came close on the heels of the recommendation of a three-member panel entrusted to check the legality of the circulars and orders issued by directors. The nullified circulars were found to have infracted the Vigilance Manual, sources said.

I’m unaware of decision: Thomas

Reacting to the cancellation of circulars, Jacob Thomas said he was unaware of the decision and has got no order intimating the same.“If at all such a decision was taken, the first thing they should’ve done was to make it available on the official website. When I was the Vigilance head, that was the first thing that I made sure. There shouldn’t be any opaqueness about the government decision,” he said.

Asthana chose not to comment. However, sources within the organisation said there have been some concern regarding certain circulars issued by the previous director. “Some of them were in conflict with Vigilance norms. The matter was brought to the notice of the government. With the government’s approval, they were scrapped,” a source said.

