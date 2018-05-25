Kerala Vigilance chief NC Asthana cancels 33 circulars by his predecessor Jacob Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, Kerala Vigilance director NC Asthana has cancelled a major chunk of circulars issued by his predecessor DGP Jacob Thomas citing the instructions issued were against Vigilance rules.

The major move comes immediately before Asthana is all set to end tenure as Vigilance Chief and go for central deputation as Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF). As many as 33 circulars issued by Jacob Thomas have been cancelled and only three circulars issued by the previous Vigilance chief were retained.

It's a first of its kind move by the Vigilance director in the state. As per the sources of vigilance, the director has invalidated the circulars pertaining to various investigations, social audit and charge-sheet submission as the points made in the circulars were found to be against rules. Asthana has also issued an order in this regard on the basis of a report from a three-member committee. The decision has assumed significance as Asthana would go for central deputation from next month.