Home States Kerala

Kummanam Rajasekharan appointed as Mizoram Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Kummanam who will replace Lt General Nirbhay Sharma, who'll complete his tenure on Monday.

Published: 25th May 2018 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kummanam Rajasekharan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader and party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan will be the new Mizoram Governor. President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Kummanam who will replace Lt General Nirbhay Sharma, who'll complete his tenure on Monday.

The unexpected political move gains significance in the backdrop of the saffron party's attempts to gain a foothold in the state. At a time when the Chengannur bypoll around the corner the Union Government has sprung another surprise for Kerala. It was almost in a similar fashion that the Centre announced its decision to elevate state leader Alphons Kannamthanam as union minister of state.

Kummanam Rajasekharan who began his public life as an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) later came to its leadership. In 1987 he resigned from government service to become a full-timer in Sangh Parivar.

In 2015 December Kummanam was appointed as the BJP state chief. Back then he was heading the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and was actively involved with Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti and Balasadanams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch