Kummanam Rajasekharan appointed as Mizoram Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader and party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan will be the new Mizoram Governor. President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Kummanam who will replace Lt General Nirbhay Sharma, who'll complete his tenure on Monday.

The unexpected political move gains significance in the backdrop of the saffron party's attempts to gain a foothold in the state. At a time when the Chengannur bypoll around the corner the Union Government has sprung another surprise for Kerala. It was almost in a similar fashion that the Centre announced its decision to elevate state leader Alphons Kannamthanam as union minister of state.

Kummanam Rajasekharan who began his public life as an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) later came to its leadership. In 1987 he resigned from government service to become a full-timer in Sangh Parivar.

In 2015 December Kummanam was appointed as the BJP state chief. Back then he was heading the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and was actively involved with Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti and Balasadanams.