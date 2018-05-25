LDF government’s unilateralism, anti-Dalit stand flayed: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is on a visit to the state, on Thursday launched a frontal assault on the Pinarayi Vijayan Government accusing it of unilateralism and being anti-Dalit. Coming down hard on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he told reporters here the Chief Minister did not show even the basic courtesy to call on the kin of Varapuzha custodial death victim Sreejith.Biplab spoke of the political growth achieved by the BJP in Tripura from a party which garnered just one per cent of the total votes polled in the-then CPM pocket borough.

“The voting percentage of BJP in Tripura was a measly one per cent. At present the same party is ruling Tripura. Currently, the BJP’s vote share in Kerala is 16 per cent. It can indeed be increased and the BJP will rule the state,” Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He was also severe on the Congress and the CPM for allegedly resorting to politics of opportunism.

“The Congress and the CPM share the dais in the name of anti-BJP movement. The same parties which are at loggerheads in Kerala sing a different tune elsewhere,” he said. Further, Biplab urged the Congress and the CPM to share the dais and use same campaign vehicles for the Chengannur bypoll,” he said, mocking the UDF and the LDF.