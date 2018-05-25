Home States Kerala

Nipah toll climbs to 11 after another death in Kerala

The death toll due to Nipah virus in the state rose to 11 on Thursday with the death of a person who was admitted to a private hospital last week. The deceased was identified as Moosa hailing

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The death toll due to Nipah virus in the state rose to 11 on Thursday with the death of a person who was admitted to a private hospital last week. The deceased was identified as Moosa hailing from Perambra. He is the father of Mohammed Sabith and Salih who had succumbed to the infection earlier. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old girl tested positive and she is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH). 

According to the Health Department, there are 21 patients undergoing treatment in the district in total. Three of them have been tested positive — one from Malappuram and two from Kozhikode. One of the patients is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and two others at the MCH. Four patients are admitted to the ICU, while the remaining 14 are under observation in the hospital. Two children from Kallayi and Koothali aged six and nine respectively are admitted to the ICU. A patient from Kolakkad was admitted to the MCH on Thursday.  

The officials confirmed though 160 blood and body fluid samples were sent to Manipal Institute of Virology Research, only 24 have been returned of which 14 are positive and three are alive. 
District Medical Officer V Jayashree said the expert team from the MCH and All India Institute of Medical Science has finalised the treatment protocol.

MCH doctors said they have started administering ‘ribavirin’ an anti-viral medicine. “The medicine is known to have adverse effects. But this is only given to those who have been tested positive. We have just started and time has not come to say whether the patients are responding or not,” said a doctor.  

‘Virus will not spread unless patient shows symptoms’
Kozhikode: The virus from an infected person will only spread after he/she starts showing symptoms, said Health Services director R L Sarita. “It is being clearly understood in our studies. Hence, there is no need for the people to panic.”

